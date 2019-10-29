Senate directs UNIMAID to suspend school fees increase

Related News

The Senate has directed the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) to suspend its recent decision to increase tuition and other fees by more than 400 per cent.

The lawmakers also mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND, to engage the Federal Ministry of Education and stakeholders such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), with a view to reaching consensus on a harmonised fee for universities in Nigeria.

The resolutions followed a point of order raised by Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North). The senator bemoaned the recent decision by the UNIMAID management to increase the registration and other fees of the school from N25,000 to N129,000, an increase of over 400 per cent.

A document signed by the university’s registrar, Tijani Bukar, said the newly-introduced fees will take effect from the 2019/2020 academic session.

Some students and Civil Society Organisations have kicked against the university’s new directive.

Leading the motion, Mr Kyari said half of the men in North-East Nigeria have no education at all, and this figure rises to over 61 per cent for women.

“It is imperative that schools in the North-East should remain of strategic national interest with overwhelming national security importance,” he said.

The lawmaker said education remains a repellent and potent tool to defeat Boko Haram and also revamp the North East from underdevelopment and poverty. He said 62 per cent of Nigerian children who are not in school live in Northern Nigeria.

“Borno State has the highest number of people that don’t have access to education due to the Boko Haram crisis in particular.”

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to rise to the occasion to ensure that the fee increment is reversed due to the greater need to propagate empowerment through education at tertiary levels.

