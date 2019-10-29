Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of NDDC board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of nominees for the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The NDDC’s Board nominees include the Chairman, Pius Odubu (Edo); Managing Director, Bernard O. Okumagba (Delta); Executive Director Projects, Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom); Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Delta State representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Chief Victor Ekhatar (Edo); Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers); and Nwogu Nwogu Abi’s).

Others are Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema Ondo); Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo); Northwest Rep, Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano); Northeast Rep, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Southwest Rep, Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).

The letter was referred to the Senate Committee on NDDC for screening and Mr Lawan asked to report back after one week.

Meanwhile, 11 bills were read for the first time in plenary.

They are the National Commission for the Eradication of Child Destitution (Est, etc) Bill, 2019; Regional Centre for Oral Health Research and Training Initiatives (Est, etc) Bill, 2019; Federal College of Education, Sabon Birini (Est, etc) Bill, 2019; Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act CAP E4 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019; National Offenders Central Registry (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 and Government Performance and Accountability Office Bill, 2019.

Others are Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Federal College of Education Giwa Kaduna State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019; Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019;Income Tax Development Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Federal College of Education Usugbenu, Edo Slate (Est, etc) Bill, 2019.

