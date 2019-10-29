Containers laden with rotten fish, other edibles, found in Apapa

Nigeria Port Authority, Tin Can Island Lagos
Nigeria Port Authority, Tin Can Island Lagos

Two safety agencies of the Lagos State Government on Monday discovered five containers laden with rotten fish and other edibles in Apapa area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the shocking discovery was made during a site inspection of the containers following reports of air pollution and release of toxic gas into the environment at one of the off duck terminals in Apapa.

NAN gathered that the site inspection was conducted jointly by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

“The joint team discovered edibles, including fish, which had become rotten due to faulty refrigerators.

“The LASEMA team observed the absence of emergency action as well as preparedness plan and appropriate safety measures in place to curtail such incidence and guard against reccurence.

“A total number of 25 containers was located and five containers laden with edibles have faulty refrigerators.

“The edibles have therefore defrosted and have become rotten, causing severe health hazard to the environment,” Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Director General, told NAN on Monday.

The LASEMA boss said that the rotten edibles inside the containers left huge impact on four of 13 houses located on the street at Trinity Close, Apapa. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.