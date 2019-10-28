Suspected thief arrested with 13 phones, arraigned

Related News

A Karu Grade I Area Court on Monday ordered that a 33-year-old applicant, Adeleke Senn, who was caught with 13 allegedly stolen phones, be remanded in Keffi correctional facility, pending bail application.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until November 4, for hearing in the bail application.

The police charged Mr Senn, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, with three counts of receiving stolen property, belonging to a gang of thieves and being in possession of stolen property.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Lucky Momoh, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on October 14.

He alleged that the defendant and his gang attacked the complainant on the Kugbo Expressway, while trying to fix his damaged car.

Mr Osuji alleged that the defendant and his gang also robbed him of his valuables worth N1.4m.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 317, 306 and 319 of the Penal Code. (NAN)