Tafawa Balewa’s last surviving wife dead

Late Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa
Late Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. [Photo credit: THEWILL]

The last surviving wife of Nigeria’s first prime minister, Tafawa Balewa, is dead.

The presidency announced the death of Jummai Aishatu Abubakar in a statement on Sunday.

Read the statement by the presidency below.

President  Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the  family of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the late Prime Minister, on the  loss of Hajiya Jummai Aishatu Abubakar, Balewa’s last surviving wife who died today at the of age 85.

In a message sent through the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, President Buhari said:

“It was with the deepest sense of sorrow that I have learnt of the tragic demise of Hajiya Jummai Tafawa Balewa. In her sad demise, Nigeria has lost an outstanding political figure, who was passionately committed to the cause of the family and the legacies of her late husband.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family, the government and people of Bauchi State and the entire people of our dear country. May Allah repose her soul.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to make an aircraft from the Presidential fleet available for the evacuation of the remains of the late Prime  Minister’s wife from Lagos where she died in a private hospital, to Bauchi where her burial events will take place tomorrow, (Monday).

