NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

Rains
Rainfall [Photo: Vanguard News]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of rainfall over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy conditions over Northern states in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening period.

It further predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 30 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, cloudy morning is anticipated over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Ilorin, Abuja and Minna axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorm and rains over the region.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 26 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to NiMet, rains are anticipated over Southern states in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms and rains in the afternoon/evening hours.

The agency predicted day and night temperatures in the region to be 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

