‘Quack doctor’ arrested over death of pregnant housewife

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 56-year old quack doctor, Salahudeen Jamiu, for allegedly carrying out an abortion that led to the death of a housewife.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested following a report by the husband of the deceased.

He said the complainant reported at the Onipanu police division that he received a call from one Dupe Odebunmi who claimed to be a nurse that his wife, Kehinde Olakitan, was sick and on admission at Mojisola maternity clinic belonging to the suspect.

Mr Oyeyemi said the husband told the police that he found nobody at the clinic, but on his way back home discovered the corpse of his wife in front of a building close to his house.

“Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu Division, SP Magdalene Adeniji, detailed her detectives to launch a serious manhunt for the operator of the maternity center. Their efforts yielded a positive result when the suspect was arrested on the 24th of October 2019,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said, on interrogation, the suspect admitted carrying out an abortion on the deceased who was brought to him by her friend identified as Dupe Odebunmi. The suspect also reportedly said that the deceased, a mother of four, died during the abortion.

The police spokesperson said the suspect confessed further that, out of fear , he dumped her corpse in front of a house close to the woman’s residence.

The police have recovered and deposited the corpse of the deceased at the general hospital, Ota mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution.

Mr Makama also appealed to members of the public to always patronise qualified health providers instead of going quacks and unqualified practitioners.

