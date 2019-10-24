Corp members to benefit from new minimum wage – Minister

A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members during their closing ceremony at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Bauchi on Monday (13/8/18). 04366/14/8/2018/Deji Yake/JMH/HB/NAN
A cross-section of the NYSC Corp members

Members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will soon receive the new minimum wage as allowance, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said.

Mr Dare who disclosed this in a Twitter post on Wednesday evening, said the federal government had begun planning for the payment of the minimum wage to youth corp members.

He said the NYSC Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, would provide details of the new allowance after a briefing from the Ministries of Finance and Youth and Social Development.

“New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum/’allowee’ Next week the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Financial And MYSD,” he tweeted.

Youth corps members are currently being paid about N19,800 monthly as allowance by the federal government.

Following the approval for the payment of N30,000 minimum wage by the federal government on April 18 this year, the government and organised labour recently reached an agreement on the consequential adjustment which had been a debated matter for some months.

The government on Wednesday issued a deadline for the payment of arrears on the minimum wage.

This was discussed during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Presiding over the meeting, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo directed that the payment of the new salary structure should take effect from April18, 2019.

He said the arrears should be cleared by the end of December.

