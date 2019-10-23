Buhari congratulates Canadian Prime Minister on election victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on the victory of his party in the country’s general elections.

This was disclosed in a press release on Wednesday.

Mr Buhari also celebrated with the Liberal Party of Canada and Canadians in general on their victory and the conclusion of the elections.

The Liberal Party of Canada is the oldest and longest-serving political party in Canada, holding power for almost 69 years.

The president highlighted Canada as a major trading partner with Nigeria, with a trade total of $948.4 million in 2018.

“We look forward to a continued relationship with Prime Minister Trudeau.”

Mr Buhari also recollected the visit of Julie Payette, the Governor-General of Canada to Nigeria, in October 2018.

“Her visit provided an opportunity for Nigeria to appreciate the humanitarian assistance of Canada to civilian populations affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.”

“I trust that both countries will continue to stand together on issues of peace and security that guarantee a better and more secure world,” Mr Buhari said.

Mr Trudeau retained his position as Prime Minister following the narrow victory of his party in the elections.

