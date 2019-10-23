Hajj Commission, NAHCON, relocates to new headquarters

Abuja Metro Plaza [Photo: Briscoe Properties Limited]

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday formally relocated to its permanent headquarters, Hajj House, formerly Metro Plaza in Abuja.

According to NAHCON’s tweeter handle monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the relocation started a fortnight ago.

The Commission’s new headquarters was acquired in 2017.

While confirming the development to NAN, the head of Public Affairs division of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, said the new office facility is located at Zakaria Maimalari Street, Central Business District Abuja.

Mrs Usara said the facility cost the Commission N2.4 billion representing 97.6 per cent of the total amount while the Federal Government allocated N587 million representing 2.4 per cent.

The amount was raised by NAHCON through savings and internally generated revenue.

Mrs Usara also disclosed that member of the board of the commission held a meeting at the new headquarter office to strategies on the operations of the organisation.

”The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Abdullahi Muhammad, the Commissioner Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh and other board members”, NAHCON said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.