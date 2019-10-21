Buhari leaves for Russia-Africa summit

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja on Monday to attend a three-day Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russia, holding from October 23 to 25.

The summit would focus on expanding opportunities in security, trade, investment, science, technology and gas production.

The special assistant to the president on media, Garba Shehu, in a statement said that Mr Buhari would meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations in these areas.

“The summit which will be attended by African Heads of State, will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

“An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and promote African business interest in the host country,” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before leaving the presidential villa for onward journey to Sochi, ”Mr Buhari carried out some official engagements where he was briefed by some cabinet ministers”.

NAN further reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage took off from the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA) at about 2.15 p.m.

The presidential aircraft is expected to arrive the Sochi International Airport at about 22.30 p.m. (Local Time).

Those on the president’s entourage include governors Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti.

Others also on the trip are ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

