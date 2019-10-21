NASFAT inaugurates new national executive council

Nasfat members in congregation
Nasfat members in congregation

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has inaugurated a new national executive with a pledge to address issues of health, education and livelihood in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 23-member national executive council, led by Olaniyi Yusuf, was inaugurated on Sunday at NASFAT Islamic Centre, Aseese, Ogun State.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Yusuf said humanity and Nigerian Muslims in particular were facing challenges of limited access to quality healthcare, education with low relevance to industry needs and youths with unemployable skills.

“NASFAT will be an active player in the movement to actualise the global goals for sustainable development, especially goals to eradicate poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being,” said Mr Yusuf who succeeded Kamil Bolarinwa as NASFAT national president.

He said that he would be working with other partners to focus attention on programmes and interventions in the four areas of health, education, livelihood and Da’wah.

“With our focus, we will create a coalition of internal and external forces so we can combine resources to boldly address the issues of poverty, hunger and reducing inequalities while promoting righteousness, kindness among others,” he said.

Other members of the NASFAT executive elected for a three-year tenure were Ayodeji Abdulrauf (Vice President 1), Abdulrafiu Adegbola (Vice President 2), Daudu Sunmonu (National General Secretary) and Suwebat Kupolafi (National Women Affairs Secretary).

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.