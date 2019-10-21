NASFAT inaugurates new national executive council

Related News

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has inaugurated a new national executive with a pledge to address issues of health, education and livelihood in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 23-member national executive council, led by Olaniyi Yusuf, was inaugurated on Sunday at NASFAT Islamic Centre, Aseese, Ogun State.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Yusuf said humanity and Nigerian Muslims in particular were facing challenges of limited access to quality healthcare, education with low relevance to industry needs and youths with unemployable skills.

“NASFAT will be an active player in the movement to actualise the global goals for sustainable development, especially goals to eradicate poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being,” said Mr Yusuf who succeeded Kamil Bolarinwa as NASFAT national president.

He said that he would be working with other partners to focus attention on programmes and interventions in the four areas of health, education, livelihood and Da’wah.

“With our focus, we will create a coalition of internal and external forces so we can combine resources to boldly address the issues of poverty, hunger and reducing inequalities while promoting righteousness, kindness among others,” he said.

Other members of the NASFAT executive elected for a three-year tenure were Ayodeji Abdulrauf (Vice President 1), Abdulrafiu Adegbola (Vice President 2), Daudu Sunmonu (National General Secretary) and Suwebat Kupolafi (National Women Affairs Secretary).

(NAN)