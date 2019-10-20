Teenager arrested for allegedly stealing tithes, offering from church

Church symbol used to illustrate the story.
The police have arrested 18-year-old Elikor Ehud in Ejigbo for allegedly stealing tithes and offerings belonging to a church, Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue.

Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the Lagos Command made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Elkana said that one Pastor Moses Nwoke of the said ministry had reported at Ejigbo Police Station about the stolen tithes and offering from the church alter by some unknown persons.

“After a thorough and painstaking investigation conducted by Ejigbo police station, the suspect, Ehud was arrested.

“He confessed stealing the sum of N670,000 from the church boxes and also mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice.

“Efforts are on to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to court,” he said. (NAN)

