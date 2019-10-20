Buhari leaves Abuja for Russia-Africa Summit, to meet Putin

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart Abuja to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.

The event will be held from October 23 to 25 with a focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

According to a statement made available by the presidency, during the summit, President Buhari will meet with President Vladimir Putin to further strengthen relations in security, trade and investment, and building partnerships that will enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s success in gas exportation.

The summit will bring fresh perspectives on global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

READ ALSO:

An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and promote African business interest in the host country.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Others on the trip are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.