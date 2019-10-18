Farmers have sex more often than other professionals – Study

Farmers [Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
Farmers used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

A new study shows farmers have sex more often than other professionals — as a third of those surveyed boast about having sex at least once a day.

It’s not just the cows and chickens that are breeding down on the farm.

According to the New York Post, what’s more, a staggering 67 per cent of them rated their performance in the bedroom as “incredible,” according to the study by sex toy manufacturer, Lelo.

A sex expert, Kate Moyle, said it was because farmers were more likely to be fitter than desk-bound city dwellers, and therefore have more stamina.

“Even within groups such as professions where there is a lot of similarities, we have to consider that there is a huge amount of individual differences impacting people’s sexuality and sex lives,” Ms Moyle told the UK Mirror.

“However, what we may expect are some trends, for example, the level of physical activity in a career such as a farmer, rather than someone in an office setting may impact levels of fitness and energy,” she said.

The report said farmers were closely followed by architects, with 21 per cent of them claiming to have sex once a day, and hairdressers, with 17 per cent saying they also made whoopie daily.

The researcher, Lelo, asked 2,000 men and women in the UK about their sex lives as well as their occupation for the survey.

While farmers are making hay while the sun shines, it appears journalists are the least likely to get it on.

They were at the end of the scale — with one-fifth claiming they only had sex once a month.

Lawyers also experience problems in the bedroom — 27 per cent of them admit to faking an orgasm every time they have sex.

“The lifestyle factors of our jobs such as flexibility of working hours and the environment are also likely to have an impact on all our lives not just our sex lives,” Ms Moyle said.

