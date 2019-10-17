Five reported dead in protests against Guinea President Conde’s third term bid

Related News

Guinea’s proposed constitution change to allow President Alpha Conde to run for a third term has led to the death of four protesters and a police officer.

Africa News reported that the Guinean President “called on the public to prepare for a referendum and elections”, which implied that he was planning to “overcome a constitutional bar on serving third term.”

In respect to this, the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of unions, opposition parties and civil society groups, called for protests against the project.

Nationwide demonstrations and strikes with thousands of supporters took effect on Monday.

To stop the protests, the police shot “tear gas and live bullets at protesters as they ransacked military posts, threw stones and blocked roads with burning tyres.”

Opposition leader, Cellou Diallo, confirmed that at least four protesters were shot dead and 38 were wounded.

Aljazeera reported that Mr Diallo went on to encourage citizens to keep protesting until they are satisfied.

“We encourage citizens to continue to demonstrate – today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow – until our legitimate demands are satisfied,” he said. “We need a clear, firm and irrevocable declaration from Alpha Conde renouncing a third term.”

The Red Cross reported four protesters were killed and at least twenty had bullet wounds.

Aljazeera quoted a government official, Damantang Camara, saying: “A gendarme in Mamouone and protesters in Conakry had been shot dead.”

Advertisement

Mr Camara further said, “The goal of the demonstration, which was meant to be insurrectional, was clearly to provoke a violent response from the military to cause a lot of deaths in order to inflame the situation.”

The protests are in response to the fear that 81-year old President Conde who has already served two terms (10 years) is hinting at a third term.