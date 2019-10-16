Faceless persons using my office for fraudulent acts – SGF

SGF Boss Mustapha
SGF, Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has warned those using his office for fraudulent acts to desist or face the consequences.

Mr Mustapha gave the warning in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Director of Information in the office of the SGF, Willie Bassey.

Mr Mustapha said his attention had been drawn to unrelenting activities of faceless persons to such fraudulent activities.

He said the faceless persons had been using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae, at a fee, to his office for federal government appointments.

He said his office was also aware of inaccurate information peddled around, regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the office of the SGF neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

READ ALSO: We’ll beg God for forgiveness before our execution — Armed Robbery Suspects

“Also, the SGF is aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

The SGF said government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.

He said for enquiry and clarification, the official communication channels of his remain: www.osgf.gov.ng and info@osgf.gov.ng.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.