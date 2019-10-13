Nigerian slumps, dies while boarding plane

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

A Nigerian passenger, Jude Oladapo, on Saturday slumped and died while undergoing boarding procedures at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Alabi said that the 44-year-old passenger was about boarding an Air France flight when he suddenly slumped after receiving news that his wife had died.

According to him, the incident happened at about 5.30 p.m. and the deceased was confirmed dead by Ajayi Olamide of the MMIA Medical Clinic.

Mr Alabi said that the corpse had been deposited at the Air Force Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, Mr Alabi also dismissed claims that a Royal Air Maroc aircraft, with registration number CN-ROR was burgled while landing at the MMIA on October 11.

He said that the police had carried out investigation and confirmed that all necessary security landing procedures were observed.

“There is a standard procedure, which includes an escort vehicle following an aircraft that is landing, which will make it difficult for any invader to approach the aircraft.

“The aviation security officials confirmed that they arrived at the aircraft with its baggage cabin door already opened which might have been due to other factors,” Mr Alabi said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.