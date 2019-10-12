Nigerian military retirees demand own ministry

MILITARY TRAINING COURSE
MILITARY TRAINING COURSE

Military retirees in the country have urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Veterans Affairs Division in the Ministry of Defence to a full fledge ministry to cater for their welfare.

The retirees made the call in a communiqué issued to reporters on Saturday in Abuja at the end of a 3-day retreat on “Unification of Military Veterans Associations”.

They also called on governments at all levels to exploit the untapped resources that abound in them.

The veterans said they had resolved to operate under one umbrella body known as ‘Veterans Federation of Nigeria’.

They pledged loyalty to the government and readiness to contribute to national security and development and called on the ministry of defence and Defence Headquarters to develop a database for them.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram attacks Nigerian military convoy, carts away cash, equipment

They said such database should detail their strength, areas of specialisation and experience for the purpose re-engagement.

At the opening of the retreat on Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin stressed the need to have a unified veterans’ body in the country.

Mr Olonisakin had noted that the “proliferations of veteran associations have not yielded desired results hence the need to explore platform that can unify such associations.”

He charged the retreat to come up with an ad hoc committee to begin the unification process and establishment of the Veterans Association of Nigeria. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.