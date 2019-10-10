WAEC appoints new registrar

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has appointed Pateh Bah from The Gambia as its new Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment is for a five-year tenure from October 2019 to September 2024.

Mr Bah is the 13th Registrar of WAEC.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the council, Abiodun Aduloju, on Thursday.

The appointment was ratified by the International Governing Board of WAEC at its 67th Annual Meeting held in Freetown, Sierra Leone in March, the statement said.

Mr Bah is a graduate of Pune University, Maharashtra, India, from where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1997.

He joined the service of WAEC on November 1, 1985, as an Assistant Registrar and succeeds Iyi Uwadiae from Nigeria.

Mr Uwadiae assumed office on Monday, October 1, 2012, as the 12th Registrar, having succeeded Mulikat Bello whose five-year tenure ended in September 2012.

According to the statement, Mr Bah worked briefly with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, Banjul, in The Gambia from

1990 to 1991 before he joined WAEC at its Gambia national office on October 9, 1991.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

In 2002, he was appointed as the Personal Assistant to the Registrar/CEO and he consequently, relocated to the Council’s Headquarters in Accra, Ghana. While at the Headquarters, he rose to the position of Principal Assistant Registrar on April 1, 2010.

Mr Bah was deployed in June 2010 to temporarily take charge of the Gambia National Office when its headship fell vacant.

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries, to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.