WAEC appoints new registrar

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has appointed Pateh Bah from The Gambia as its new Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment is for a five-year tenure from October 2019 to September 2024.

Mr Bah is the 13th Registrar of WAEC.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the council, Abiodun Aduloju, on Thursday.

The appointment was ratified by the International Governing Board of WAEC at its 67th Annual Meeting held in Freetown, Sierra Leone in March, the statement said.

Mr Bah is a graduate of Pune University, Maharashtra, India, from where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1997.

He joined the service of WAEC on November 1, 1985, as an Assistant Registrar and succeeds Iyi Uwadiae from Nigeria.

Mr Uwadiae assumed office on Monday, October 1, 2012, as the 12th Registrar, having succeeded Mulikat Bello whose five-year tenure ended in September 2012.

According to the statement, Mr Bah worked briefly with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, Banjul, in The Gambia from

1990 to 1991 before he joined WAEC at its Gambia national office on October 9, 1991.

In 2002, he was appointed as the Personal Assistant to the Registrar/CEO and he consequently, relocated to the Council’s Headquarters in Accra, Ghana. While at the Headquarters, he rose to the position of Principal Assistant Registrar on April 1, 2010.

Mr Bah was deployed in June 2010 to temporarily take charge of the Gambia National Office when its headship fell vacant.

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries, to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.