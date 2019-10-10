Why Nigeria will continue to cooperate with Algeria — Buhari

God has endowed both Nigeria and Algeria with natural resources, particularly gas and petroleum, and the two countries have no option than to cooperate with each other, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Receiving the Algerian Ambassador, Belkacem Smaili, in a farewell audience at State House, Abuja, Thursday, the President said he looked forward to the establishment of gas pipelines, trans-Atlantic road, and fibre optic between the two countries.

On the political situation in Algeria, President Buhari prayed for successful elections billed for December, this year.

He said the outgoing Ambassador was already “an authority on Nigeria,” having spent over six years here, and witnessed two administrations.

Ambassador Smaili described Nigeria as “home,” and wished “prosperity and wellbeing for Nigerians,” as they go into the Next Level.

He said he also looked forward to a more robust relationship between Algeria and Nigeria.

