Senate confirms Adeleke Adewolu as NCC commissioner

The Senate has confirmed Adeleke Adewolu as an Executive Commissioner of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The lawmakers made the confirmation on Wednesday after considering the report of the Senate Committee on Communications.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in August appointed Mr Adewolu to the communications agency.

The chairman of the committee, Oluremi Tinubu, who presented the report, said the nominee met the constitutional requirements. She also said the nominee has experience and competence in communications regulation and recommended that the nominee be confirmed.

However, prior to the confirmation, Anambra senator, Uche Ekwunife, complained that South-East is not represented on the NCC board.

In his response, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the Senate leader to “look into it” but said the Senate will go ahead to approve the nominee.

After the Senate resolved into the Committee of the Whole to carry out the confirmation, Francis Onyewuchi (Imo East), raised a point of order to halt the process.

“If the South-east is missing, that will not be an adherence to the law. Something has to be done to reflect the presence of the South-east. We are lawmakers we cannot be seen to be flouting the law. I urge we step down the confirmation of the nominee,” he said.

But Mr Lawan said the Imo lawmaker’s point of order was needless because Mrs Ekwunife had already taken note of it and he’d told the Senate leader to look into it.

“I think that is fair, I think we have passed that. This Senate will go ahead and take the report,” the Senate president said.

“We have already taken the resolve to take the report because we have noted from what she read. We have told a committee to go the extra mile. What else can we do beyond that? I will go ahead please.”

The Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is also a member of the committee, explained that “there was someone from South East on the board but he left to go into politics so the seat is vacant.”

The lawmakers went ahead to confirm the nominee.

Mr Adewolu will replace Sunday Dare who is now the Minister of Sports and Youth Development.

