SexForGrades: University of Ghana lecturers to appear before anti-sexual harassment committee

Related News

The management of the University of Ghana has directed two of its lecturers, whose involvement in a sexual harassment scandal was revealed via a BBC documentary, to appear before an anti-sexual harassment panel.

The two lecturers are Ransford Gyampo and Paul Kwame Butakor.

The documentary uncovers sex-for-grades irregularities in West African Universities – particularly the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Nigeria.

The management of UNILAG in Nigeria has placed its indicted lecturer on indefinite suspension while a panel has been set up to investigate.

In Ghana, the institution in a statement Stella Amoa, the Director of Public Affairs of the University, said the two lecturers would be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee to assist with further investigations into the matter.

“We will like to state unequivocally that the University places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct, and condemn any of such acts”

The University also said “while sexual harassment was fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, it also had harmful impact on individuals, families and institutions.

“It is for this reason that the University has taken steps to encourage students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offence.

“In all instances where the University has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, our Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee has investigated the matter, interviewed the parties involved, and after making a determination, we have applied the appropriate sanctions as outlined in the policy, including dismissals.”

‘Outstanding cases’

Advertisement

The University said it would prosecute the current matter under investigation, in addition to all outstanding cases before its Committee.

“We would like to state emphatically that the University of Ghana does not and will not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct. No member of the University is considered above the law.”

The university is also said it “would actively fight against sexual harassment and other acts of indiscipline using existing structures to handle all matters of such, while protecting the rights of the victims.”