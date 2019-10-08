2020 Budget will impoverish Nigerians – PDP

PDP Headquarters
PDP Headquarters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to redirect the 2020 budget to areas that would better serve the interest of majority of Nigerians.

The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a N10.7 trillion 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the budget as it is would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation.

“The core of the budget remains hazy, showing streaks of padding, duplication, replete with false performance indices, deceptive projections and inexplicable expenditure assertions,” he said.

These according to him would create openings for diversion of public funds.

READ ALSO: 2020 Budget: Buhari exempts more items from VAT

“The budget is skewed to serve the interest of the opulent, as projects that have direct bearing on the well-being of the masses were not substantially accommodated in the overall expenditure profile,” he said

Mr Ologbondiyan also criticised what he termed allocations for “alleged vague projects”, particularly the Ministries of Works and Housing as well as Transportation, where according to him there were allegations of diversion of public funds in the last budget.

“Standing with millions of Nigerian youths and women, our party rejects the paltry budgets of N48 billion for education and N46 billion for health and urges the National Assembly to review the allocations in the interest of Nigerians.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.