28,645 students pass NBAIS examination

Related News

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) has released its 2019 June/July Senior Arabic and Islamic School Certificate Examinations (SAISSC).

Mohammed Abdulahi, a professor and acting registrar of the board, made this known on Tuesday at a press briefing held in Kaduna.

According to him, 36,141 candidates sat for June /July SAISSC examination nationwide out of which 28,645 candidates passed while 7, 496 failed some papers.

He said the board will take its advocacy to sensitise some institutions to clear the assertion that graduates from Arabic and Islamic institutions cannot study science courses.

“We have reliable information that our students in Nigerian and international institutions are studying Science courses and are doing very well.”

He assured that the board is an examination body not restricted to Arabic and Islamic subjects.

“We are on advocacy and we shall continue to enlighten our people by providing our higher institutions of learning with qualified candidates who can compete at different levels.”

Abdulahi noted that the institution uses integrated syllabus including Arabic, English language and mathematics.

On examination malpractice, he said the board has taken the issue with seriousness and has never recorded any serious examination malpractice from either candidates or schools.

“Every year we asses and review our examination mechanism to check anomalies including this ugly practice.”

Advertisement

(NAN)