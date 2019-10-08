Sexual Harassment: Kano Court remands lecturer

Kano on map
Kano on map

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 36-year-old lecturer, Ali Shehu, in prison custody for breach of trust and sexually harassing his female student.

The accused, a lecturer of Kano State School of Technology, is facing trial on a two-count charge of breach of official trust and attempt to commit an offence, contrary to Sections 95 and 98 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris ordered the remand of the accused person and adjourned the matter until October 15, for sentence.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Badamasi Gawuna, an assistant superintendent of police, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 19 in Kano.

He said this followed a sting operation conducted by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission.

Mr Gawuna said on the same date at about 11 am, the accused who happens to be a lecturer of School of Technology Kano, took one of his female students (name withheld) to Ummi Plaza in Kano, to help him in marking the final semester exams.

“In the process, the accused admitted to touching the said victim’s private part,’’ the prosecutor said.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.