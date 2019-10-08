Court arraigns NSITF staff over alleged N7.1m job scam

Related News

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, ICPC, has arraigned a staff of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ukwunna Anthony, before the Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N7.1 million.

In a statement published on the commission’s website on Tuesday, the agency said Mr Anthony was charged before Justice Abba Mohammed on a six-count charge for extortion and fraud.

The anti-graft agency said Mr Anthony had demanded and received a total of N7, 150, 000 from several individuals in exchange for jobs with the NSITF, through an accomplice, Ogechi Egejuru, who acted as a middle person between him and many other job seekers.

The ICPC said the defendant received the gratification through his Access Bank account and made false statements to an officer of the Commission in the course of his official duty.

PREMIUM TIMES in September had exclusively reported how Mr Anthony among others at the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), was standing trial for allegedly demanding and receiving bribes for employment,. The ICPC said the offence was contrary to sections 10, 19 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under the same act.

Court Session

He was also said to have admitted to the crime during the investigation and had made refunds to the victims.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him, after which his counsel, Uche Ibiam, approached the court with an application for bail.

Justice Mohammed, while ruling on the bail application, admitted him to bail in the sum of N2 million and one surety in like sum.

The case was then adjourned to November 7 for hearing.