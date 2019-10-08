Truecaller to harmonise operations in Nigeria — NITDA

Mobile phone, smart phone, phone, network, MTN, Glo, Airtel
Mobile phone

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says Truecaller will harmonise its operations to suit the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of the agency, said this at the ongoing 39TH Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), a global technology exhibition that gathers over 200,000 Information Technology interests, 145 countries on advancing technology.

The director-general said this following the investigation he recalled the agency started on Truecaller’s privacy data breach on some unsuspecting Nigerians.

He recalled that the Truecaller Privacy Policy (TPP) is against global laws on data protection and the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) requires data collection, processing accuracy, specific consent validity and other necessities.

According to him, the initial investigation reveals that over seven million Nigerians are active users of the Truecaller service, hence the need to create awareness on that.

He said “on investigating the Truecaller compromise on data of some Nigerians, we have gone far on that.

“They (Truecaller) have written to us to find ways to harmonise operations to comply with the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation.”

He added that the TPP content comprises of two categories and have different policies for those residing in the European Economic Area (EEA) and those outside the EEA, noting that Nigerians should be aware of the category they belong.

The NITDA boss said citizens could find the necessary information on Truecaller operations on its website — www.truecaller.com.

On the participation of Nigerian start-ups at GITEX, he said the young innovators had global innovative ideas but needed an enabling environment and the right mentorship to achieve their goals.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

He explained that over time, government had put in a lot of work in trying to boost local content, adding that the effort was yielding results and making the IT sector to contribute majorly to economic growth.

He said “a lot of start-ups are coming up in the country and this shows that government’s effort toward building the ICT sector is yielding results.

“Before, oil was the major contributor to our Gross Domestic Product but now, ICT has taken over; ICT contributes almost 13.6 per cent to our GDP, while oil contribute only about 8 per cent.

“Job opportunities lie so much in ICT; it is just for us to find out the right potential within our environment and develop it,” Mr Inuwa said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.