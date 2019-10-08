Diplomacy: Nigerian Navy receives six ships in 2019

Some of Nigerian Navy officers and Spanish Navy officers exchanging notes
In a bid to become one of the best globally, the Nigerian Navy has received six foreign naval ships this year, exploring diplomatic ties with their foreign counterparts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ships include: the U.S. Naval Ship CARSON CITY, the French Navy Ship BOUAN, the Indian Navy Ship TARKASH, and the Spanish CENTINELA and SERVIOLA.

The most recent one is the visit of Spanish Ship, ATALAYA, which berthed on the shores of Nigeria on October 2 and departed on October 5, for the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the Nigerian Navy and the Spanish Navy.

The Spanish Consular General, Juan Anthony, and the Commanding Officer of Spanish Naval Ship, Lt.-Commander Calvar, paid a visit to the Western Naval Command.

They were received by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Oladele Daji, for an exchange programme in training and also boost bilateral relationships between both navies.

This visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between both countries to reinforce manpower capacity development through training and re-training of officers and men of the navy.

While in Nigeria, a series of training through naval exercises were conducted in line with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas mission.

The mission is to deploy a naval force that is well trained, organised and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional roles professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigeria in ensuring her economic prosperity.

While leaving on October 5, the Nigerian Navy as part of its culture performed passage exercise for the Spanish ship with a series of exercises.

Nigerian Navy ship (NNS) EKULU, NNS NGURU, and some NNSSBS boats, as well as Nigerian Navy helicopters, sailed with the ship on Passage Exercise for some nautical miles off Lagos Farwell Buoy.

Both navies carried out several naval drills, including Opposed Vessel, Search Boarding, Seizure (VBSS), fleet manoeuvers, communications and helicopters operations.

The combined exercise saw Nigerian Navy personnel board the Spanish Naval Ship ATALAYA with its Spanish personnel counterparts doing the same.

NAN reports that a few months ago, Spanish Naval Ships CENTINELA and SERVIOLA visited Nigeria and conducted similar exercises.

(NAN)

