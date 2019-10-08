EFCC arrests five students, 12 others for alleged internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, October 7, 2019, arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters among whom were five who claimed to be students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

The suspects were arrested in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, following meticulous consideration of intelligence reports detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.

Before the arrest, operatives of the commission in the zone had conducted preliminary investigations to ascertain the merits of the allegations against them.

After establishing substantive facts, the EFCC sprang into action and effected the arrest on Monday.

While five of the suspects claimed to be students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, others said they were into various vocations.

Some items used in perpetrating the crime were recovered from them and registered as exhibits to be tendered in court.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

