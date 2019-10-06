Police arrest two suspected grave robbers with human skull

The police in Ogun State have arrested two men, Emmanuel Aro (25) and Anu Olofinju (25), who allegedly stole the skull of a woman from her grave in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Sunday the two suspects were arrested along Ijoun road Eggua, following a complaint at Eggua Police Station by one Amoo Bankole.

He said Mr Bankole reported that the two suspects were sighted at the cemetery where his mother was buried a few months ago digging the grave of his mother and that he suspects them to be up to something evil.

“Upon his report, the DPO Eggua Division, SP Kehinde Oyekangun, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene but met the two men along the road. They were promptly accosted, and on searching the bag they carried, the skull of a woman was discovered therein,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the complainant identified the skull to be that of his mother.

He said on interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime and said they intended to use the skull for money-making ritual.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, ordered the suspects transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

