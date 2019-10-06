Six elephants drown at Thai waterfall

Elephant (Photo credit: trueactivist.com)
Elephants (Photo credit: trueactivist.com)

Six elephants drowned at a waterfall in Thailand while apparently trying to save a calf, according to national park officials.

Veterinarians are monitoring the conditions of two other elephants that saw the ordeal, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in its latest statement on Sunday.

They are now safe after making their way out of the water on their own, the statement added. Officials had been planning a rescue.

Park officials initially discovered a 3-year-old elephant drowning in the Haew Narok Waterfall, part of the Khao Yai National Park, about 160 kilometres north-east of Bangkok.

Read also: U.S. military drone shot down over Yemen – Officials

Two other elephants had been watching the infant from a cliff. People nearby heard loud cries from the distressed animals in the early hours of Saturday morning, the parks department said.

The young elephant did not survive and officials found five other drowned elephants on the first level of the large three-tiered waterfall, which has been temporarily closed to visitors.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.