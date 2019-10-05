Number Plates: Over 1,000 arrested as FRSC begins clampdown nationwide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has begun full enforcement of clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates recording 1,750 violators nationwide.

Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the exercise was pursuant to the earlier statement by the FRSC and the Joint Tax Board (JTB) to begin a clampdown on tricycles and motorcycles without number plates on October 2.

Mr Kazeem said the special clampdown intervention patrol recorded massive arrests of offenders in 18 states.

These states, he said, include Kaduna, Nasarawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Delta, Benue, Oyo, Niger, Kwara, Adamawa, Kogi, Zamfara, Anambra, Sokoto, Osun, Rivers, Kano and Ondo.

He said the highest number of arrests was recorded in Kaduna with a total of 430 arrests.

“Nasarawa state followed suit with a total of 219 arrests comprising of 15 tricycles and 204 motorcycles.

“In Benue alone, a total of 147 arrests have been made, comprising of 140 motorcycles and 7 tricycles.

“Others are; Ondo 61, Anambra 41, Kebbi 51, Katsina 110, Delta 92, Zamfara 76, Oyo 178, Kogi 16, Mubi 10, Rivers 11, Kano 132, Niger 28, Osun 66 and Sokoto 10.”

According to Mr Kazeem, this was achieved in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other law enforcement agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, following the series of consultations with the JTB, agreed to shift the commencement of enforcement from the earlier date of August 1 to October 2.

This was to allow for more sensitisation and awareness and further consultations with critical stakeholders on the imperatives of the clampdown.

(NAN)

