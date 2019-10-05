PREMIUM TIMES journalist wins media award

Related News

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Oladeinde Olawoyin, has won the PwC Media Excellence Award in capital markets reporting.

Mr Olawoyin snagged the award for capital market category with his exclusive story which unravelled the importance of Islamic finance to Nigeria’s capital market, in Lagos on Friday.

The award-winning story titled “What Islamic finance products can do to Nigeria’s Capital Market, infrastructural growth” was published in July 2019.

He defeated Teliat Sule of Businessday and Oluseyi Awojulugbe of The Cable who were runners-up in the category.

Other categories are SMEs, Tax and Business and Economic reporting won by Bayo Akinloye of THISDAY, Kelechukwu Izuoma of Ripples Nigeria and Isaac Anyaogu of Businessday respectively.

Mr Olawoyin, who is a senior reporter on Business desk of the Newspaper, joins his co-worker, Kemi Busari who won last year’s Business and Economic prize.

Profile

Mr Olawoyin who is a first-class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin is an award-winning journalist who has been nominated and won several awards.

A recipient of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting, he was recently shortlisted for the 2019 Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award, alongside two other Nigerians, Damilola Banjo and Amos Abba.

In 2018, he was a finalist in the West Africa Media Excellence Awards, nominee in the Golden Pen Awards and was named “Global Goalkeeper” by the Gates Foundation in South Africa in recognition of his reporting of the global goals.

