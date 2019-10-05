PREMIUM TIMES journalist wins media award

Oladeinde Olawoyin
Oladeinde Olawoyin

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Oladeinde Olawoyin, has won the PwC Media Excellence Award in capital markets reporting.

Mr Olawoyin snagged the award for capital market category with his exclusive story which unravelled the importance of Islamic finance to Nigeria’s capital market, in Lagos on Friday.

The award-winning story titled “What Islamic finance products can do to Nigeria’s Capital Market, infrastructural growth” was published in July 2019.

He defeated Teliat Sule of Businessday and Oluseyi Awojulugbe of The Cable who were runners-up in the category.

Other categories are SMEs, Tax and Business and Economic reporting won by Bayo Akinloye of THISDAY, Kelechukwu Izuoma of Ripples Nigeria and Isaac Anyaogu of Businessday respectively.

Mr Olawoyin, who is a senior reporter on Business desk of the Newspaper, joins his co-worker, Kemi Busari who won last year’s Business and Economic prize.

Profile

Mr Olawoyin who is a first-class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin is an award-winning journalist who has been nominated and won several awards.

A recipient of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting, he was recently shortlisted for the 2019 Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award, alongside two other Nigerians, Damilola Banjo and Amos Abba.

In 2018, he was a finalist in the West Africa Media Excellence Awards, nominee in the Golden Pen Awards and was named “Global Goalkeeper” by the Gates Foundation in South Africa in recognition of his reporting of the global goals.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.