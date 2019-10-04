Border Closure: Customs seizes 1,072 vehicles, 19,000 bags of foreign rice

Nigerian Customs Officials
Nigerian Customs Officials

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has seized no fewer than 1,072 vehicles from suspected smugglers since the closure of Nigerian borders with neighbouring countries.

NCS spokesperson, Joseph Attah, made the disclosure on Friday in Katsina during a sensitisation programme on the Border Drill Operation.

He said the vehicles were seized while trying to cross into the country through illegal routes.

Mr Attah said over 19,000 bags of foreign rice and 4,765 Jerry cans of petrol were also seized, adding that two fuel tankers were also impounded.

The PRO revealed that thousands of ammunition were seized, while 317 suspects were arrested during the period.

He said 131 bags of NPK fertilisers, which would have been used to make explosive device were seized, while 146 illegal immigrants without genuine travel documents were arrested.

He pointed out that the closure had helped in ensuring security for the citizens as well as improved the nation’s economy.

“Anytime you buy a foreign rice, you have empowered foreign farmers, while our farmers are suffering in spite of government interventions like Anchor Borrower, which is aimed at boosting rice production.

“We are now like candles burning ourselves and lightening others,”he said.

He, however, justified why the government launched the ongoing Border Drill Operation to check the menace of smuggling and illegal immigrants into the country.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Read also: Toll gates to return to Nigerian roads soon – Fashola

In his remarks, the State Coordinator, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Armayau Rimaye, said the country has potentials for self-sufficiency in food production.

He said such could only be achieved if Nigerians continue to support government policies like the Border Drill Operation.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.