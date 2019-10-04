Qur’an Desecration: Zamfara govt calls for three-day fasting

Related News

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has called on Muslims to undertake three days of fasting and offer special prayers to seek Allah’s punishment on those behind the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the state.

Mr Matawalle made the call in Gusau on Friday through his Director-General Media and Publicity, Yusuf Idris.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been reports of the desecration of the Islamic Holy Book since 2016, especially in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor said the decision was taken following an advice by the State Council of Ulama.

“I am appealing to people of Zamfara State to conduct a three-day fasting and pray to almighty Allah to expose Qur’anic desecrators in the state,” he said.

Mr Matawalle said the state government had organised a special prayer session at Gusau Eid Praying Ground this Friday.

He also called on Imams of Jumu’at Mosques across the state to conduct special prayers during their Jummu’at prayers’ sermons to seek divine intervention over the issue.

NAN reports that mutilated copies of the Holy Qur’an were last Friday found in Shatima Model Primary School Tudun-Wada, Gusau which led the closure of the school and suspension of all teachers by the state government.

