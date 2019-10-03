EFCC arraigns Boroh for N975m Amnesty fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Abuja zonal office, on Thursday, arraigned the duo of Paul Boroh and Hanafi Moriki, before Justice O. O. Goodluck of the FCT High Court, Abuja on a nine-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N974.8 million and $1.9 million.

The defendants are said to have on different occasions, dishonestly converted the sums of N8,601,571; N106,288,445; N12,078,450; N382,800,000; N456,000,000; N9,000,000 and more, while being public officers.

Count three of the charge reads: “That you, Paul Boroh and Hanafi Moriki between the 1st of December 2016 and 30th July, 2017 at Abuja within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst being public servants entrusted with property to wit funds of the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, dishonestly converted the sum of One Million, Seven Hundred and Fourteen Thousand United States Dollars to your own use and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under section 315 of the Penal Code Law”.

They pleaded not guilty to all the counts brought against them by the EFCC.

In view of their plea, counsel to the 1st defendant Mike Ozekhome SAN prayed the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, stating that his client willingly brought himself to court despite his failing health.

Counsel to the 2nd defendant, OA Dada also prayed the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

However, prosecuting counsel, Aisha A.T Habib opposed the bail applications, stating that a counter affidavit had been filed against the applications and prayed the court to grant the case accelerated hearing.

Read also: Court orders wife to return carpet, mattress to husband

The Judge however granted the defendants bail in the following terms: while the 1st defendant was offered a N2m bail, the 2nd defendant was granted bail in the sum of N20m. The defendants are to provide 2 sureties, not below the rank of Assistant Director in the Federal Public Service, who must be resident in Abuja. The defendants are also to deposit their international passports with the court registry.

Justice Goodluck thereafter adjourned the case to 26, 27 November and 3, 4 December 2019 for trial.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.