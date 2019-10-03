Nigerian student convicted for impersonating American general, fraud

EFCC
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zone, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, secured the conviction of one Josephat Ani before Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu.

He was prosecuted on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $1500.

Mr Ani was arrested on September 2, 20,19 based on information linking him into to identity theft, impersonation and defrauding unsuspecting victims of their money.

He was arraigned on September 30, 20,19 on one count charge.

The charge reads “that you Josephat Ani sometime in 2019 in Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud impersonated one General Nelson Moore of United States International Leave Board, Syria Peace Keeping Office: and under the guise gained advantage for yourself by obtaining the sum of One Thousand Five Hundred Dollars($1,500) from one Cindy Sullivan: and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22(3)(a) of the CYBERCRIMES (PROHIBITION ,PREVENTION,ETC)ACT,2015 and punishable under section 22(4) of the same Act.

Mr Ani pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel Eunice Vou Dalyop prayed the court to convict the accused as charged.

Read also: Nigerian undergraduate jailed for Internet fraud

The defendant’s counsel, J.C Ene, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the accused was a first time offender, a student studying at the Covenant Polytechnic, Aba. He added that Mr Ani was remorseful.

The judge consequently convicted Mr Ani and sentenced him to one month imprisonment starting from the date of his arrest. He is also to forfeit to the federal government, a HP Laptop with serial Number CNU1392YNN, and an iphone 7 with IMEI number 3533230716015. The items are to be sold and the proceeds paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund while the $1500 shall be paid back to the victim Cindy Sullivan.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Wilson Uwujaren

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.