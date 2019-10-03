Senate seeks funding for completion of Bonny-Port Harcourt waterways

senate plenary
Senate Plenary

The Senate on Thursday mandated its committee on works to ensure adequate funding in the 2020 budget for the completion of the Bonny – Port Harcourt waterways.

The lawmakers also charged security agencies to step up their surveillance on the same waterways.

These resolutions followed deliberation on a motion on piracy attacks on the waterways sponsored by Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West).

Ms Apiafi, in her motion, recalled how four boats were attacked on September 26 by pirates who dispossessed the passengers of their properties and kidnapped some of them.

“This unprecedented challenge on the Bonny-Port-Harcourt waterways have put many travellers at risk, and almost on a daily basis armed bandits kidnap commuters,” she said.

She added that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLG) will soon commence its project along that route.

“This will increase traffic along the waterways and put more lives at risk.”

George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East), who seconded the motion, said the activities of sea pirates had led to the abduction, killing and rape of Nigerians using the waterways.

