NYSC to establish radio station

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme says it would establish an FM radio station in Abuja.

Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, said this while fielding questions at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Ibrahim, a brigadier-general, said the idea of establishing the station would help the government to develop potentials and educate the general public about the workings of the scheme.

He said: “I have just secured an approval to establish an FM station in Abuja. We are going to use the radio station to enlighten Nigerians, to entertain Nigerians about the unity of this country.’’

Mr Ibrahim said the scheme was also consolidating on its skill acquisition and agriculture projects.

“We are rejigging our efforts at skills acquisition; it is one of our cardinal programmes.

“We grow rice in Kebbi. We have large farms and I have given resources for us to farm more. The farms are really up and doing and we intend to acquire more farmlands.

“Recently the president tasked us that we must grow certain million of trees. I have tasked all the state coordinators to also get involved so that we can tackle desertification,’’ he said.

According to him, the scheme is also establishing bakeries in some states.

“During orientation, we get bread from the bakeries to feed our corps members.

“I have tasked state coordinators that they should establish bakeries in their states, including table water,’’ the director-general said.

(NAN)

