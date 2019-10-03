Danjuma retires as May & Baker Chair; wife appointed

Related News

May & Baker Nigeria Plc on Wednesday announced the retirement of Theophilus Danjuma as a director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

The retirement, which took effect from the close of business on September 27, came against the background of the Board Meeting of the Company held on Friday at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

A disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange added that Daisy Danjuma, wife of the businessman, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

Profile

Mrs Danjuma was born on August6, 1952, in Benin City, Edo State.

She was first appointed to the Board of Directors of the company on 30th July,1999 until October, 2003. She is a law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with over four decades post-call experience having been called to the Nigerian bar in 1977.

The statement said that she worked as a State Counsel in Lagos State Ministry of Justice (DPP), a pioneer legal counsel to the Legal Aid Council and was Company Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) until 1992.

Mrs Danjuma was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2003 and, while in the Senate, she was a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and chairperson, Women and Child Right Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament).

She was also the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs and Youth Development. She served as member, Senate Committees on Health, Education, Finance, Land and Transport of the National Assembly.

She was the chairperson of South Atlantic Petroleum Limited between 1999 and 2003.

She is a member of the International Bar Association (IBA), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA).

Mrs Danjuma is a Trustee of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and H I D Awolowo Foundation. She is the Chairman Board of Trustees of Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership and currently the Executive Vice Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum Limited.

She is married with five children.