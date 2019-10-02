NSCIA Deputy President-General, Sakariyahu Babalola, dies at 85

The Deputy President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sakariyahu Babalola, is dead.

Mr Babalola, a philanthropist, was also the President-General of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN).

He was the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Telemobile Nigeria Limited.

The native of Ede in Osun State died in Lagos at the age of 85.

The Janazah (prayer for the deceased) is expected to take place at the Lagos Central Mosque, Idumota area at 3.pm.

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, is expected to lead the Janazah.

The President, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Abdulrahman Balogun, confirmed the death of Mr Babalola on Wednesday to Premium Times.

“Dr S.O . Babalola, MUSWEN President and Deputy President General, NSCIA (South) answered the call of Allah this morning.

“May Allah be pleased with Baba and admit him into al-janah Firdaus,” Mr Balogun who doubles as Chairman, Media and Communication committee of MUSWEN said.

“Salaatul janaazah will take place about 3:30 p.m. today at the Lagos Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island.”

