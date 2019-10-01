GenCos releases 3,380 MWH of electricity – Report

Related News

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,380 Megawatts-hour of electricity into the national grid on Monday.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, Office in Abuja on Tuesday .

The report said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 162,02 megawatts from the figure released on Sunday .

It, however, said 1,911 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that 112,5 megawatts was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said 1,776 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9 billion on Monday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said the dominant constraint for Monday was unavailability of gas.

The report said the peak generation attained on Monday was 3,944 megawatts.

Advertisement

(NAN)