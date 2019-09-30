GenCos release 3, 542 MWH of electricity to national grid – Report

Related News

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations says they released an average of 3,542 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Sunday.

This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team of the Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Monday.

It said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 132,38 megawatts from the figure released on Saturday.

It, however, said 1.919 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report said that 112.5 was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 1,712.60 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.8 billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said the dominant constraint for Sunday was unavailability of gas.

The report said the peak generation attained on Sunday was 4, 399 megawatts.

(NAN)