Man docked for raping own daughter

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
A 46-year-old trader, Chinedu Ifeteka, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Mr Ifeteka is facing a charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 9 at Ojo area of Lagos.

Mr Ayorinde said that the defendant had sexual intercourse with his teenage daughter several times.

“The defendant usually have sexual intercourse with his daughter whenever his wife is not around.

“She told her mother what her fathers usually do to her in her absence and the case was reported to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until November 25 for mention.

(NAN)

