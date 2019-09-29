Independence Day: Army urges public not to panic on hearing gunshots

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Army Independence Day parade [Picture: NAN]

The Nigerian Army Guards Brigade has urged the public not to panic over the firing of field artillery guns during the 2019 Independence Anniversary Parade.

The army gave the assurance in a statement by Haruna Tagwai, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Tagwai said the 59th Independence Day Anniversary Parade was scheduled for October 1 at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

“As part of the ceremonial activities for the anniversary, there would also be traditional firing of artillery gun salute during the occasion.

“Members of the public especially those living within Asokoro, Maitama and its environs are hereby alerted.

“They are urged not to panic on hearing the sound of firing of weapons during the aforementioned period,” he said.

