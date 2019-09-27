Buhari highlights Nigeria’s climate change challenges

The Sahara Desert [Photo: ThoughtsCo]
The Sahara Desert [Photo: ThoughtsCo]

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in New York gave some insights into the severe climate challenges confronting the country.

At a meeting with the Nigerian Youths Climate Group shortly before his departure for Abuja at the conclusion of his engagements on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), the President said:

“Nigeria is a neighbour to the Sahara Desert; Lake Chad is shrinking while population is exploding. It’s a challenging situation. With less land, less rainfall, these are very unique problems for the country.”

President Buhari lauded the youths for representing Nigeria at UNGA as Climate Change Champions, adding, “It is good you are participating so that you can appreciate the problems older people are having.”

According to Esther Agbarakwe, one of the leaders of the youth group, “This is the first time we are seeing a President sit with us. It gives us hope. We, young people, understand the problems, and are in the vanguard of advocacy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Department works with us for solutions.”

Read also: How I received news of my victory at tribunal – Buhari

She also commended the support the group is receiving from the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed and the Ministry of Environment, stressing, “We are in it together.”

On his part, Hamzat Lawal, also one of the leaders of the group, thanked President Buhari for signing the Not Too Young to Run Bill into law.

According to him, “We seek solutions to problems in the Sahel region. If we provide solutions to the Sahel, the world will be at peace. You have announced planting of 25 million trees and we youth plan to match it.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.