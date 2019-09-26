EFCC arraigns banker for alleged multi-million naira fraud

EFCC
EFCC

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, EFCC, on Thursday arraigned a banker, Adam Adam, before a State High Court in Yobe State over alleged theft of N11.7million.

The commission, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Mr Adam is answering a one-count charge before Justice Ibrahim Jauro in Damaturu.

The EFCC said Mr Adam, who was a former Service Manager in charge of the bank’s Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM), committed the crime in 2017.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns suspect wanted by FBI

His arrest followed a petition by his employer, Unity Bank Plc, alleging criminal misappropriation of the said sum meant to be fed the ATM machines of the branch. He was alleged to have dishonestly converted the money to his personal use.

The commission said his offence is contrary and punishable under Sections 286(1) and 287 of the Penal Code Law, Laws of Yobe State of Nigeria respectively.”

According to the statement, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Khalid Sanusi, however, asked the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

The judge admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter to October 15 for the commencement of trial.

