EFCC Seals Hotel, Three Houses Owned By Suspected Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office, has sealed four properties for investigation as alleged proceeds of crime from two suspected fraudsters, Godspower Eleadi and Ohwerhi Ahmed.

The agency described the two as ‘pickers’ who specialise in receiving money on behalf of internet fraudsters.

A statement by the agency on Thursday said the properties are a hotel, two completed houses and a building under construction.

The Commission also recovered four exotic cars from Mr Eleadi and his accomplice, Ahmed who is currently on the run.

Mr Eleadi was arrested in his hideout in Sapele by operatives of the Commission.

“Eleadi modus operandi is to send his account details to would-be victims of internet fraudsters to transfer their funds. Sometimes, he also solicit for buyers of foreign currency whose account he forwards to would-be victims of internet fraudsters.

“Once the victim transfers the money to them, he receives the naira equivalent from them, take (s) his percentage and forwards the balance to the internet fraudsters.

“The suspect who has made useful statement, will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” Wilson Uwujaren, who issued the statement noted.