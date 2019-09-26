EFCC Seals Hotel, Three Houses Owned By Suspected Fraudsters

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office, has sealed four properties for investigation as alleged proceeds of crime from two suspected fraudsters, Godspower Eleadi and Ohwerhi Ahmed.

The agency described the two as ‘pickers’ who specialise in receiving money on behalf of internet fraudsters.

A statement by the agency on Thursday said the properties are a hotel, two completed houses and a building under construction.

The Commission also recovered four exotic cars from Mr Eleadi and his accomplice, Ahmed who is currently on the run.

Mr Eleadi was arrested in his hideout in Sapele by operatives of the Commission.

“Eleadi modus operandi is to send his account details to would-be victims of internet fraudsters to transfer their funds. Sometimes, he also solicit for buyers of foreign currency whose account he forwards to would-be victims of internet fraudsters.

“Once the victim transfers the money to them, he receives the naira equivalent from them, take (s) his percentage and forwards the balance to the internet fraudsters.

“The suspect who has made useful statement, will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” Wilson Uwujaren, who issued the statement noted.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.