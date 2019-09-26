EFCC docks man who allegedly impersonated NNPC boss

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a businessman, Nuhu Shuaibu, before a Divisional High Court in Kaduna over alleged impersonation and fraud to the tune of N65 million.

The EFCC said in a statement Wednesday that Mr Shuaibu was arraigned before Justice P. Mallongon on a four-count charge.

The commission said the accused committed the crime in 2017 when he introduced himself as NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Finance and Accounts, to a businessman, Faisal Safiyanu, whom he promised to assist in the procurement of between 2,000mt to 2,500mt of petroleum products.

”Over a period of time, the plaintiff paid a total sum of N65,150,000 (Sixty-five Million, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) to the defendant in three instalments.

”After the payments, all efforts by the victim to get the defendant to supply the promised petroleum products proved abortive,” the EFCC said.

The EFCC said the alleged offence is contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Court Session

According to the commission, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, M. Lawal, asked the court for the commencement date of trial and for the defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending trial.

Counsel to the defendant, Sule Shuaibu, prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him to prepare for his trial. But the prosecution objected to the prayer, fearing that the defendant would jump bail.

The judge ordered the accused to be remanded in prison and fixed September 30 for the hearing of the bail application.